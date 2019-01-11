Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Napoli host Serie A's 11th placed side Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Sunday, looking to claim their first title in this competition since 2014.

Gli Azzurri were knocked out of the competition by Atalanta last season in the quarter finals, and Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to lift the trophy he won with AC Milan back in 2003. Napoli are flying high in the Serie A this season, but with Juventus seemingly untouchable, will be looking for domestic success to give their fans something to cheer about.

Being one of the top eight seeded clubs in the competition, this is the first time Napoli will have competed in this cup this year, joining at the round of 16 stage against a side who entered in the third round.

Sassuolo had no problem overcoming Serie C side Ternana 5-1 in the third round before facing another Serie C side Catania, who the Serie A side scraped past 2-1, to set up Sunday's fixture against Ancelotti's side.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 13 January What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stadio San Paolo TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Federico La Penna

Team News





Long-term absentees Vlad Chiriches has been out since September with cruciate ligament rupture and isn't expected back until March, while talisman Marek Hamsik is still sidelined with a thigh problem sustained last month.

Ancelotti will have to freshen the squad up for the round of 16 tie, with three key players missing through suspension. Senegalese centre back Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne were both sent off against Inter and face two-match bans, ruling them out of Sunday's encounter. Furthermore, central midfielder Allan is also suspended for accruing too many yellow cards.

Sassuolo on the other hand, still have attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga out since October and not due back for some time, right back Claude Adjapong, who has been missing since fracturing his fibula in October. Other defensive issues facing Roberto De Zerbi is missing centre half Mauricio Lemos, who injured his thigh after Christmas.

Napoli Ospina; Malcuit, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam; Callejon, Zielinski, Ounas, Verdi, Milik, Mertens. Sassuolo Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Marlon, Rogerio, Duncan, Sensi, Locatelli, Berardi, Matri, Di Francesco