Roberto Firmino Urges Liverpool to 'Bounce Back' Following Back-to-Back Defeats

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has urged his teammates to 'bounce back' in immediate fashion following two successive losses. 

Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a 2-1 loss to Premier League title rivals Manchester City, before losing by the same scoreline to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Ahead of the Reds' clash with Brighton on Saturday, Firmino has implored his teammates to not dwell on their recent setbacks, and instead focus on returning to form.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, the Brazilian forward said: "Losing is obviously always bad; nobody likes to lose, and certainly not me. But now we’ve got to bounce back. 

"We’ve worked hard every day so we’re prepared for the weekend. It’ll be a big game, a difficult game and we’ll do our best to get the three points.


"If the team at the top stutters, the second place will overtake them. We know we can’t go to sleep and lose silly points. We must maintain our focus until the end of the season. That’s what the Premier League is all about - it’s intensely competitive."

Despite Chris Hughton's side's impressive form this season at the Amex Stadium, Firmino was adamant that Liverpool would put in a better performance than in their last two games.

He added: "It will be tough. It’s a good Brighton team, so we’ll have to be at our best to try to win the game. It’ll be a great game, an excellent match, very competitive.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"There are no easy games in the Premier League. It’ll be another difficult game, but one where we’ll do our best to win. We have to maintain our focus and consistency to stay at the top."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)