Tottenham in Competition With Premier League Rivals Over QPR's £10m Rated Sensation Eberechi Eze

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, but face competition from several Premier League rivals.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season with the Championship side this year and has earned rave reviews for his performances from an attacking midfield position.

Luke Walker/GettyImages

The Daily Mail now report that QPR have placed a £10m price tag on the highly-rated midfielder in order to ward off any potential interest from other clubs.


The report adds that whilst Tottenham have been monitoring Eze's situation over the course of this season, Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest. 


Eze made his debut for the Hoops in an FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers in January 2017 when he came on as a substitute for Yeni N'Gbakoto with 18 minutes left.

The England Under-20 international spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two side Wycombe Wanderers where he made 22 appearances for the side, scoring five goals.

After returning to QPR in January, Eze went on to feature 14 times at Loftus Road, before establishing himself in new manager Steve McClaren's first team this campaign.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In his 26 Championship matches this season, the 20-year-old has fired in four goals and provided a further three assists, with his form earning an England Und20 call-up and debut against Italy in October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)