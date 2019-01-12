Dejan Lovren Handed One-Match Croatia Ban for Controversial Sergio Ramos Post on Social Media

Dejan Lovren has received a one-match ban for Croatia following comments he made through social media about Sergio Ramos after his side’s UEFA Nations League clash with Spain in November.





The Liverpool star took to Instagram after Croatia’s 3-2 victory over Ramos’ Spain in which Lovren appeared to make light of having elbowed the Real Madrid captain during the match, with the Croatian also having made insulting remarks towards Ramos.

OFFICIAL: UEFA release statement about Dejan Lovren and Sergio Ramos - https://t.co/nyAOIofmXf pic.twitter.com/SvRCQVfYul — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 11, 2019

As reported by ESPN, Lovren was said to have been guilty of breaching UEFA’s disciplinary rules for anyone “whose conduct is insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct.” The defender was suspended from Croatia’s next match in UEFA competition.

The ban will see Liverpool star Lovren miss Croatia’s Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Azerbaijan in March, in what is set to be a considerable blow to the World Cup finalists next time out.

Croatia’s dramatic UEFA Nations League victory over Spain was eventually inconsequential, as they lost their following game to England and were subsequently relegated from Group A4.

The previous clash between Croatia and Spain was the latest event in the ongoing feud between Lovren and Real Madrid defender Ramos, which has extended to both on and off the pitch.

Ramos also liked a picture on Instagram which showed the Spaniard holding the Champions League trophy, with a tearful Lovren shown to the side, following Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool in the final of the competition last season.

The match in Kiev also drew further controversy surrounding Ramos’ challenge which ended Mohamed Salah’s involvement in the game through injury, having also struck Loris Karius in an incident which gave the Liverpool goalkeeper a concussion.

Lovren has since accused Ramos of making mistakes in a provocative interview, with the defensive pair involved in a long-term competitive feud in which Lovren’s international one-match ban is the latest instalment.