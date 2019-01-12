Jurgen Klopp Insists Mood at Liverpool Is Still 'Very Positive' & Plays Down January Hoodoo

By 90Min
January 12, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says that his squad is still "very positive" despite suffering two defeats on the bounce across all competitions, playing down the club's famed poor winning run in January.

Since taking over in 2015, Klopp has guided his team to just eight wins in their 26 matches throughout January. Having lost their opening two games already this year, Liverpool can get back to winning ways against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp insists that there is no real reason for the stats surrounding Liverpool's form in January, adding that a Premier League match against Manchester City at the turn of the year isn't down to a bad record, but rather an unfavourable draw from the fixture generator.

"I don’t see a specific reason for that," Klopp said, quoted by the Guardian. "So far we’ve lost one Premier League game in January and that was Manchester City away. 


"That’s not a sign of a bad record in January. It’s just a sign of a really difficult game. I’ve never felt bad in January. It’s just that December is a tough month to go through for all of us."

Klopp added that the responsibility of Liverpool's second defeat this month, in the FA Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers, rested on his shoulders due to the number of changes he made ahead of the match.


"Then we go to Wolves and I make the changes. That says more about me than the team, so let’s carry on," he added. "It’s a normal situation, it’s still very positive.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It’s only people who are insecure who would say we are going in completely the other direction and have lost belief. We have to prove it [that is not the case] on the pitch again."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)