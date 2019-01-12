Newcastle & Man City Set to Battle Liverpool for Trabzonspor Starlet Abdulkadir Omur

Newcastle United and Manchester City are set to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool in their pursuit of Trabzonspor youngster Abdulkadir Omur.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with a number of fine displays in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring twice and providing four assists in 17 league games to help the club sit second in the table.

VI-Images/GettyImages

As a result of current performances and his potential, Liverpool had been linked with a £27m move for the versatile attacker, however according to reports from The Sun, the Reds are set to face competition in the shape of Newcastle and Premier League title rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Rafael Benitez's side have certainly lacked a cutting edge in the attacking third this season, with only Huddersfield scoring fewer than Newcastle's 15 in the league this season, while the club are currently only two points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle join Liverpool in race for Abdulkadir Omurhttps://t.co/PlpDIeOPVs pic.twitter.com/4U77MBEHY2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 10, 2019

If the Magpies are serious in their interest for the player dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' then the club would have to break their transfer record in order to sign him, which currently stands at £16m when they signed Michael Owen from Real Madrid in 2005.

The Citizens meanwhile are well-stocked in wide areas, with the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez able to provide goals and assists for Pep Guardiola's on a regular basis, meaning opportunities for Omur could be somewhat limited should he wish to move there.

VI-Images/GettyImages

City's immediate attention lies with catching Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who currently hold a four point lead at the summit of the Premier League with 17 games left to play.