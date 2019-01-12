Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Man Utd Striker Marcus Rashford Can Reach the Same Level as Harry Kane

By 90Min
January 12, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Marcus Rashford has the attributes to become a top striker on par with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The former United forward has shifted Rashford inside to play predominantly as the Red Devils’ main central striker since taking over from Jose Mourinho as manager, with the 21-year-old going on to score three goals in his last four starts under Solskjaer.

The Norwegian’s faith in Rashford as United’s main man in attack has been vindicated, and Solskjaer said of his striker, via Sky Sports: “We can talk about Harry Kane and his class, I’m sure Marcus has got the potential to get up there.

“He’s got frightening pace, he’s now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He’s a great link player.

“He’s been brought up here and there were a couple of sessions [in Dubai] with the young kids, [Tahith] Chong, Angel [Gomes] and Jesse [Lingard], where they play together in a certain way. He’s a very exciting player to work with.”

Rashford’s improvements under Solskjaer have been one of a number of positives at Old Trafford since the 45-year-old took charge, but the Norwegian will go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday as United travel to face Tottenham at Wembley.

Spurs’ Argentine boss has been touted as competition for Solskjaer in the race to become United’s permanent manager in the summer, and the United legend said of Pochettino: “I’ve only met him once myself.

“He was a very nice man to speak to and we had a nice chat.

“He’s probably a very good man manager, but you’ve got to ask someone else. From the outside, he looks like that anyway.

“He’s got good players, it’s the same with me. It’s easier to play an attacking way and your way when you’ve got good players, and he’s got lots of good players.”

As well as Solskjaer going head to head with a potential rival for the United job, Sunday’s Premier League clash between Spurs and United also offers the chance of a shootout between the league’s joint-top scorer Kane and his in-form England teammate Rashford.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)