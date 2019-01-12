Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Man Utd Striker Marcus Rashford Can Reach the Same Level as Harry Kane

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Marcus Rashford has the attributes to become a top striker on par with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

The former United forward has shifted Rashford inside to play predominantly as the Red Devils’ main central striker since taking over from Jose Mourinho as manager, with the 21-year-old going on to score three goals in his last four starts under Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford has been told he is United’s first choice striker ahead of Romelu Lukaku according to the Daily Star. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 10, 2019

The Norwegian’s faith in Rashford as United’s main man in attack has been vindicated, and Solskjaer said of his striker, via Sky Sports: “We can talk about Harry Kane and his class, I’m sure Marcus has got the potential to get up there.

“He’s got frightening pace, he’s now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He’s a great link player.

“He’s been brought up here and there were a couple of sessions [in Dubai] with the young kids, [Tahith] Chong, Angel [Gomes] and Jesse [Lingard], where they play together in a certain way. He’s a very exciting player to work with.”

🦁 Marcus Rashford

🦁 Raheem Sterling

🦁 Jadon Sancho

🦁 Trent Alexander-Arnold

🦁 Joe Gomez

🦁 Phil Foden

🦁 Reiss Nelson

🦁 Mason Mount

🦁 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

🦁 Callum Hudson-Odoi

🦁 Ryan Sessegnon

🦁 Jack Clarke



😎 The future of English football is BRIGHT.



🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/B6DPUNiUrs — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) January 11, 2019

Rashford’s improvements under Solskjaer have been one of a number of positives at Old Trafford since the 45-year-old took charge, but the Norwegian will go head to head with Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday as United travel to face Tottenham at Wembley.

Spurs’ Argentine boss has been touted as competition for Solskjaer in the race to become United’s permanent manager in the summer, and the United legend said of Pochettino: “I’ve only met him once myself.

“He was a very nice man to speak to and we had a nice chat.

“He’s probably a very good man manager, but you’ve got to ask someone else. From the outside, he looks like that anyway.

“He’s got good players, it’s the same with me. It’s easier to play an attacking way and your way when you’ve got good players, and he’s got lots of good players.”

Marcus Rashford has scored as many goals in four league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (3) as he did in his previous 14 under José Mourinho this season.



Causing havoc. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wT4FhFzQg8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 2, 2019

As well as Solskjaer going head to head with a potential rival for the United job, Sunday’s Premier League clash between Spurs and United also offers the chance of a shootout between the league’s joint-top scorer Kane and his in-form England teammate Rashford.