Real Madrid 'Request Meeting' With Eder Militao's Agents as Man Utd & Liverpool Also Eye Defender

Real Madrid have reportedly requested a meeting with the representatives of FC Porto defender Eder Militao, as the Spanish giants look to fend off interest from Manchester United and Liverpool for the Brazilian's signature.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to his career in Portugal after only arriving from Brazilian side Sao Paolo last summer.



Militao's performances at centre-back have earned rave reviews, with the defender a permanent fixture in the Porto back-line in his debut campaign.





Portuguese publication A Bola now report that Madrid have asked for a meeting with the player's agents so that they can present their 'conditions' to the Liga NOS side next week.





The report adds that Los Blancos have been following the highly-rated Brazilian since the summer window, and are keen on striking a deal now rather than at the end of the season.

Eder Militao: Only Alex Telles (7.52) has a better WhoScored rating than Militao (7.47) of defenders in Liga NOS this season



Madrid's eagerness to sign Militao as quickly as possible is reportedly in part to the growing interest from Premier League sides United and Liverpool, with both clubs seen as the Spanish side's biggest threats to the defender's signature.

A versatile player, capable of playing at centre-back, right-back and as a holding midfielder, Militao made his professional debut for Sao Paulo in a 1-0 loss away to Cruzeiro in the first match of the Brazilian Serie A.



His fine form for Porto this season earned him his first call-up to the Brazil senior squad, and he made his debut in the 5-0 thrashing of El Salvador last September.