West Ham United hosts Arsenal in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kickoff from London Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET.

West Ham (8–9–4) enters the matchup 10th in the league table. The club has recorded 28 points through 21 games played. West Ham is seeking its first league victory since the calendar flipped to 2019. The club most recently defeated Birmingham 2–0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal (12–4–5) comes into the fixture fifth in the Premier League standings. The Gunners have won two straight games across all competitions. Arsenal most recently defeated Blackpool 3–0 in the FA Cup third round.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live on NBC Sports Live Extra.