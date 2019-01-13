Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Baffled by Unai Emery's Decision to Freeze Out Star Mesut Ozil

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that he cannot understand why Gunners star Mesut Ozil is being frozen out by manager Unai Emery. 

Ozil has not started in the Gunners' previous four games and was not even part of the 18 that travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 on the day, and speaking after the game Wright was baffled at the omission of Ozil from the matchday squad.

Unai Emery

"It's really worrying," he commented, as reported by the Express. "I know that Unai Emery has had his problems with big players in dressing rooms before and it seems like, to me, Ozil in this dressing room is the one he's taking it out on.

"For Ozil not to be in the 18, whatever's going on with them, I can't get my head round that.


"We cannot afford to have arguably the highest paid player in Arsenal's history not even in the 18. After 60 or 70 minutes, they didn't create anything at West Ham. I don't think Arsenal are in a position where they can be leaving Mesut Ozil totally out the 18."

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Emery spoke about the situation with Ozil after the defeat to the Hammers with the Spaniard insisting that the German international still has a future at Arsenal

"I decided the players I think are the best for this match. We win with him, we lose with him. I think it is not one player (which means) we can't win or lose.

"We need Mesut Ozil. Every player wants to play and be OK to help the team when we need.".

The German international has struggled to find a place in Emery's system and with their pressing style, many believe that Ozil does not have the capabilities to play in the Spaniard's system. 

If Emery continues to omit Ozil from his squad then it would be a wise decision for both parties to allow the German to leave. With Ozil being one of the highest paid players at the club and the German past his prime age, a move to another club which would accommodate the star playmaker would be beneficial for both the club and the player.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)