Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Baffled by Unai Emery's Decision to Freeze Out Star Mesut Ozil

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that he cannot understand why Gunners star Mesut Ozil is being frozen out by manager Unai Emery.

Ozil has not started in the Gunners' previous four games and was not even part of the 18 that travelled to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Saturday. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 on the day, and speaking after the game Wright was baffled at the omission of Ozil from the matchday squad.

"It's really worrying," he commented, as reported by the Express. "I know that Unai Emery has had his problems with big players in dressing rooms before and it seems like, to me, Ozil in this dressing room is the one he's taking it out on.

"For Ozil not to be in the 18, whatever's going on with them, I can't get my head round that.





"We cannot afford to have arguably the highest paid player in Arsenal's history not even in the 18. After 60 or 70 minutes, they didn't create anything at West Ham. I don't think Arsenal are in a position where they can be leaving Mesut Ozil totally out the 18."

Emery spoke about the situation with Ozil after the defeat to the Hammers with the Spaniard insisting that the German international still has a future at Arsenal.

"I decided the players I think are the best for this match. We win with him, we lose with him. I think it is not one player (which means) we can't win or lose.

"We need Mesut Ozil. Every player wants to play and be OK to help the team when we need.".

The German international has struggled to find a place in Emery's system and with their pressing style, many believe that Ozil does not have the capabilities to play in the Spaniard's system.

If Emery continues to omit Ozil from his squad then it would be a wise decision for both parties to allow the German to leave. With Ozil being one of the highest paid players at the club and the German past his prime age, a move to another club which would accommodate the star playmaker would be beneficial for both the club and the player.