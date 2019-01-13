Man Utd Wary of Making New Signings Following Impressive Form Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United are reluctant to bring in any new players in January as they fear it could disrupt their impressive run of form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since replacing Jose Mourinho in December, Solskjaer has led the Red Devils to five consecutive wins in all competitions, leaving many fans ecstatic with the side's transformation. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been in electric form, whilst the team have also kept clean sheets in their last two games.

News of United's transfer stance comes from the Daily Mail, who claim that United officials have always preferred to avoid doing business in the winter window. They feel as though the current squad is strong enough to compete, and the recent run of form has only reinforced their opinion.

Solskjaer has helped guide the team to emphatic victories over the likes of Cardiff City, Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town, and they have also earned wins over Newcastle United and Reading.

However, they are prepared to do business at the end of the season, with moves for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld reportedly being considered.

United are said to be keen on activating Alderweireld's £25m release clause, but they will wait until they have employed a new manager at the end of the season, with Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino one of the heavy favourites for the role.

According to The Daily Mail, the relationship between Pochettino and Alderweireld has not always been positive, and it may transpire that the duo do not want to reunite at Old Trafford.

Mourinho regularly clashed with the club's officials over their transfer policy. Despite heavy spending on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, Mourinho was public in his desire for the club to sign a new centre-back.

The likes of Diego Godin, Jerome Boateng and Harry Maguire were heavily linked with a move to United during the summer, but the Red Devils were unable to finalise any deals. Solskjaer has favoured the pairing of Lindelof and Phil Jones, who have both impressed during United's recent run of victories.