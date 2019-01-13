Michail Antonio Admits Marko Arnautovic Wants to Leave West Ham Following China Rumours

By 90Min
January 13, 2019

Michail Antonio has claimed that everyone at West Ham is aware of Marko Arnautovic's intention to leave the Hammers.

West Ham recently received a £35m bid from an unnamed Chinese club for Arnautovic and the striker's brother and agent both insisted that he wanted to accept the offer. However, the club have been holding firm over the matter, stating that he is simply not for sale.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In an interview with Sky Sports Goals' on Sunday, via BBC Sport, Antonio admitted that Arnautovic is still intent on leaving West Ham.

"Everyone knows Marko wants to go," Antonio said. "He's massive for the club, the fans love him. Players come and go, we are used to it. Obviously I'd rather he stayed, he's a talisman for the club.

"In his life right now he feels it's another step for him and he's going to one of the best clubs over there and will be able to win some trophies. 


"It's a difficult question. He's coming to the latter end of his career and he might feel that he needs a new step before he retires. This might be the step he wants."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Arnautovic has scored eight goals so far this season, making him West Ham's joint top scorer, and Antonio admitted that he would be very difficult to find an adequate replacement.

"Replacing him would be a difficult situation," he added. "He has experience of playing, he scores goals and right now who could we sign to replace him? That's where the problem lies. We would definitely need to sign someone too.

"He is a great character, he's like a brother to me. If he goes he will be truly missed."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)