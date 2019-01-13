Neil Warnock Praises Cardiff's 'Determination' as Bluebirds Claim Sixth Clean Sheet of the Season

Following Cardiff's 0-0 home draw against fellow relegation battlers Huddersfield, Neil Warnock praised his team's defensive resilience as they claimed a sixth clean sheet of the season.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in a game with limited notable chances on Saturday afternoon. However, Warnock accepted that his team were the luckier to come away with the points and chose to highlight the defensive positives from the game.

Speaking after the game, as reported on the club's official website, the Cardiff boss said: “We showed determination to keep our sixth clean sheet of the Premier League season.

“When you look at the game, we quite easily could have lost, but if you can’t win, you’ve got a point and you’re better off having a point than nothing."

However, Warnock did acknowledge that his team were not at their best, adding: “I’m disappointed because it was there to be won and we weren’t up to scratch.

John Early/GettyImages

“Although, I think we can only get better if we can bring two or three players in and get a settled side. I don’t think the Chairman and Chief Executive have ever worked as hard to get me players.”

Warnock also touched upon the controversial moment when referee Lee Mason decided to overturn a penalty he had previously awarded to Huddersfield.

He said: “It was good that there was an experienced linesman, because there wasn’t enough contact to give them [Huddersfield] a penalty and if there was a foul, it started outside the box,"

"I thought Junior Hoilett’s penalty shout in the first-half was ten times worse than that because he’s got to the ball first, before being taken out.”