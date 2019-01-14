Borussia Dortmund Provide Positive Update on Injured Defender Manuel Akanji

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that defender Manuel Akanji does not require surgery to treat his hip issue and is expected to return in the spring.

The Switzerland international was a stalwart in the Dortmund backline in the first half of the Bundesliga season, but was forced off during the side's defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf last month with a seemingly serious hip injury.



ℹ️ @obafemi_36 muss nicht an der Hüfte operiert werden, sondern kann konservativ behandelt werden. Nach einer kleinen Trainingspause soll er langsam mit dem Aufbautraining beginnen und dem BVB im Frühjahr wieder helfen können! pic.twitter.com/8I34b6oy2i — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 14, 2019

There were initial fears that scans would reveal significant damage and that the centre back could be ruled out for the remainder of the season, but the club have now confirmed on their official Twitter account that this will not be the case.

The tweet read : "Akanji does not have to be operated on the hip but can be treated conservatively. After a short break in training, he should start slowly with the build-up training and be able to help BVB again in the spring!"





Whilst the 23-year-old is expected to return earlier than first thought, it is understood he will miss the side's Champions League last-16 games with Tottenham next month.





The concerns over the timeframe of Akanji's injury and potential recovery saw Dortmund sign Boca Juniors defender Leonardo Balerdi for €15m as added cover at centre-back.

Welcome Leonardo Balerdi ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/my5txp5R4f — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 14, 2019