Inter Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Reveals 'Nobody Can Afford' Milan Skriniar Amid Man Utd Interest

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti has issued a warning to any potential suitors of Milan Skriniar, claiming 'nobody can afford' the centre-back.

The Slovakian continues to be linked with a big money move to Man Utd, whilst Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly shown an interest in the 23-year-old, however, Inter look set to refute any bids they might receive this window.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Spalletti was forced to respond to a report this week that Man Utd were preparing an offer for the Inter star, with the Argentine revealing Skriniar is to remain with the club, following his side's 6-2 win over Benevento on Sunday.

As quoted by Goal.com, Spalletti said: "Skriniar is staying here, he is out of everybody's price range. Nobody can afford him."

Speculation regarding the defenders future appears to have irked Skriniar himself after he lashed out at a Slovakian news outlet for creating transfer stories. He posted on his Instagram account: “You write things that you don’t even know. You are sh***. Now write an article on this."

Spalletti: "No one in the world has money to pay for Skriniar. He stays here. He's priceless." pic.twitter.com/wOM2HoKpn2 — FedeNerazzurra (@_FedeNerazzurra) January 13, 2019

Skriniar has built himself a reputation as one of the most promising defenders in world football following a string of superb performances at the heart of Inter's backline. The 23-year-old made the move from Sampdoria to I Nerazzurri for a reported €20m back in 2017, although the lofty price tag didn't faze the youngster.

The Slovakian was an ever present during Inter's previous Serie A campaign, appearing 38 times whilst managing four goals. This term, he has made a further 17 appearances with his robust performances attracting plenty of interest from Europe's elite.