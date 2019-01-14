Marco Silva Revels in 'Important Win' as Everton Triumph 2-0 Over Stubborn Bournemouth

Everton boss Marco Silva claimed his side had earned an "important win" after seeing off a spirited Bournemouth side 2-0 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were second best for much of the first half, but finally got the breakthrough they were looking for in the 61st minute, as Kurt Zouma powered home a header. Despite a late barrage of attack from the Cherries, Silva's side emerged victorious, with substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin securing the win with a second goal deep into stoppage time.

Very important win at home today ! Glad with the 1st goal for @everton hopefully many more to come 🙏🏿😊 #alhamdulillah #lazoumance pic.twitter.com/7YHvj701So — Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) January 13, 2019

Reflecting on his side's performance, via the Mirror, Silva claimed: "It is always important when you can win but I understand why you are asking me about this win. Of course, we didn’t achieve the last results we desired so it is always important when you win one match. It was tough, but to be honest I thought we deserved the three points.

"(At half-time) I told them if we do the things we planned, we will win the match. I gave them some feedback in what we have to do different. One of the things was clear - we have to be different in our build-up. Bournemouth planned the match well, to put the high pressure on us and we made some easy mistakes.





“In the second half, we started to do it in a different way and started to break that pressure. And when the space started to appear we started to play faster and with more confidence and more quality also.”

EVERTON SECURE THE WIN!!



Full time: Everton 2-0 Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/q9GO02cuNM — 90min (@90min_Football) January 13, 2019

The Toffees' victory saw them move up to tenth in the league table, keeping their aims of Europa League qualification alive after winning their Premier League game since Boxing Day. Silva's side travel to Southampton next weekend, where they will face a tough test against Ralph Hasenhüttl's rejuvenated team.