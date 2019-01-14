Pochettino Claims Spurs' 2nd Half Performance Against Man Utd Was the 'Best I've Seen' Despite Loss

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur's second-half performance during the 1-0 loss to Manchester United was the best performance he has seen since taking over the club.

After a difficult first half which saw them fall behind to a Marcus Rashford goal, Tottenham improved greatly after the break. The likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli came close to netting an equaliser, but found themselves unable to beat David De Gea, who was in stunning form in the Manchester United goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Pochettino admitted that football is an unfair game. He said: “I am so pleased and I’m proud. After four-and-a-half-years, the second half was the best performance I have seen Tottenham play. It was amazing and I think David De Gea made 11 saves which is unbelievable.





"In football, sometimes you deserve to win and don’t and other times, you do not and you win. That is why we love football.

“We dominated in the first half but we didn’t organise ourselves well when we lost Moussa Sissoko and that is how we conceded the goal.

"United were deeper in the second half, but to play against that system it was amazing to create 11 chances in the second half. I feel so proud and I am leaving Wembley with a good feeling.

“We conceded a counter attack in the first half but the second was the best performance I have seen. We were not clinical and sometimes you score with less opportunities but it is nothing to complain about.

"The team played unbelievable football and everyone who watched the game can feel the same as myself.”

The loss means Tottenham are now just one point ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, and they are now nine points behind league leaders Liverpool. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Fulham in their next match.