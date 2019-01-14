Santiago Solari Insists Omission of Isco for Victory Over Real Betis Was 'Nothing Personal'

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Santiago Solari has defended his unconventional team selection following Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday evening.

Despite a handful of injuries to first team stars, Solari opted to field an inexperienced side and left Isco on the bench for the duration of the match - even after Karim Benzema was forced off through injury at half-time. Solari's decisions were ultimately justified as substitute Dani Ceballos scored a late free-kick to earn his side all three points.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Solari explained why the likes of Isco and Marcelo were both left as unused substitutes.

"We played a serious game, we are who we are and we are all the team," the Real Madrid manager said, as quoted by Goal.


"It is made up of those who play and those who do not play. In no way is there anything personal. The squad is what it is and we all do our best, I as a coach, and everyone can play, they are all part of the squad.

"Ceballos has these colours in his heart and it is always emotional to return to the places he left. Football has that magic of the law of the ex that always hurts, today it was in our favour and it is one of those things that are repeated every so often."

The win moves Madrid back into the top four ahead of Alaves and Solari was quick to praise his youngsters for stepping up to the mark when called upon.

"The value of the three points to continue, and that of the contribution of the young guys who also play this year," he added.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"That we play Vinicius [Junior], Reguilon, Cristo, [Federico] Valverde, are all under 22 years old, and that they are up to the situation is good news for the club."

