Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Provides Worrying Update on Harry Kane Amid Fears of Ligament Damage

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered a worrying update on the injury suffered by Harry Kane in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Spurs striker was caught by a late tackle from United centre-back Phil Jones in the closing moments of the game, with Kane forced to limp off the pitch at full-time.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

With Son Heung-Min set to be ruled out for Spurs through international duty with South Korea at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Pochettino confirmed he was concerned about potentially losing Kane too.

Speaking after the game at Wembley, he said (as quoted by the Daily Mirror ): "My worry is that it was a bad tackle in the last moment. It wasn't the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and now he has a bit of a swelling on his ankle and he limping after the game.

Harry Kane in all sorts of trouble, can barely walk. Looks properly injured. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 13, 2019

"We'll see what happens with Kane. He suffered a big tackle and twisted his ankle. We need to assess him.

"We are going to lose Son for the Asian Cup and if Harry Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us."

Harry Kane and the ankle ligament injuries:



2016: 49 days 🚑

2017: 24 days 🚑

2018: 20 days 🚑

2019: ???#thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/EFVcOqDbMI — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) January 14, 2019