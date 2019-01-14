Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Provides Worrying Update on Harry Kane Amid Fears of Ligament Damage

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered a worrying update on the injury suffered by Harry Kane in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Spurs striker was caught by a late tackle from United centre-back Phil Jones in the closing moments of the game, with Kane forced to limp off the pitch at full-time.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

With Son Heung-Min set to be ruled out for Spurs through international duty with South Korea at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, Pochettino confirmed he was concerned about potentially losing Kane too.

Speaking after the game at Wembley, he said (as quoted by the Daily Mirror): "My worry is that it was a bad tackle in the last moment. It wasn't the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and now he has a bit of a swelling on his ankle and he limping after the game.

"We'll see what happens with Kane. He suffered a big tackle and twisted his ankle. We need to assess him.

"We are going to lose Son for the Asian Cup and if Harry Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us."

Further reports suggest that the England captain may have suffered more ligament damage to the opposite ankle that he injured against Bournemouth last season, with his likely absence coming ahead of a run of crucial games for Spurs in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)