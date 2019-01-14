Unai Emery Looking to Sell Mesut Ozil in January to Free Up Transfer Funds

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to sell Mesut Ozil in January in order to free up transfer funds which can be used to improve other areas of his squad.

Despite reports suggesting that he had recovered from an injury, Ozil was left out of Arsenal's squad to face West Ham on Saturday, leading to further questions about the German's future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mail claims that Emery's trust in Ozil is now 'non-existent' and he wants to sell the 30-year-old, but there is yet to be evidence of credible interest in Ozil, whose £350,000-a-week contract is a strong deterrent.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The sale of Ozil would help Arsenal to complete the signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona. A loan move is on the cards but Barcelona want guarantees of Arsenal making the deal permanent at the end of the season, which they are reluctant to promise.

Emery played down the significance of his selection decisions on Saturday, insisting that Ozil was simply being treated like any other player.

"For me he is like any other player," said the Arsenal boss.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The players who were here were the ones who deserved to be at this match. Sometimes he is helping us, at other moments not helping us because of injury or because maybe the match is not for him."

If the decision to leave out Ozil was indeed tactical, this is not the first time Emery has made such a call this season. He cited 'physicality and intensity' as his reasons for keeping Ozil on the bench against Bournemouth in November.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to West Ham on Saturday, failing to score in a Premier League match for the first time since the opening day of the season and they appeared bereft of attacking creativity.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)