Barcelona Target Chelsea Forward Olivier Giroud as Search for Striking Alternatives Continues

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is the latest striker being targeted by Barcelona as the Catalan side search for backup for Luis Suarez. 

Options beyond Suarez are somewhat depleted for the reigning La Liga champions, who have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks, with Giroud the newest addition to a lengthy list.

Harriet Lander/Copa/GettyImages

According to SPORT, the 32-year-old, who sees his contract at Stamford Bridge expire at the end of the season, has become a realistic target for Barcelona, while the Blues are willing to let the French international leave.

The World Cup winner has scored just once in 17 Premier League appearances this season, with a further four coming in the Europa League, as Maurizio Sarri seemingly prefers deploying Eden Hazard in a central position, while links with on-loan Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain have intensified

Giroud joined Chelsea in January 2018 from league rivals Arsenal for £18m, and has scored ten goals in 42 appearances across all competitions since arriving in west London. 

As well as Giroud, Barcelona are also keeping tabs on another target man in the shape of Girona's Christian Stuani, who has been a revelation for the La Liga side since arriving from Middlesbrough in 2017. 

The 32-year-old Uruguayan has already scored 12 league goals this season, with only Suarez and Lionel Messi netting more then him in the league, while his overall record of 33 goals in 50 appearances for Girona is why Barca are considering Stuani, whose contract expires in 2020. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's side are currently top of La Liga, five points ahead of Atletico Madrid in second place, and ten points better off than rivals Real Madrid. 

