Chelsea Prepared to Label Eden Hazard With £100m Price Tag Should He Decide to Join Real Madrid

Chelsea are prepared to place a £100m price tag on Eden Hazard if the Belgian decides that his future lies with Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Hazard has frequently been linked with a move over to the Spanish capital in recent years, but he has remained rather cryptic about the situation, claiming that he is prepared to wait until the end of this season before deciding whether or not to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, if Hazard tells Chelsea that he wants to join Real Madrid then the Blues will respond by labelling him with a £100m price tag - in spite of the fact that he only has one year remaining on his current contract.

Chelsea recently agreed to pay Borussia Dortmund £58m for Christian Pulisic and the Blues are said to be adamant that Hazard is worth more than double what they paid for the American winger.

The valuation of Hazard could prove to be a stumbling block for Madrid, as they do not have large cash reserves put aside for transfers.

However, Los Blancos will be hoping that Mateo Kovacic can act as a bargaining chip for them at the end of the season.

The Croatian is currently on loan at Chelsea and, with a permanent move looking entirely possible, Madrid will hope that Kovacic can help them cover the cost of any deal for Chelsea’s star man.

Despite Chelsea currently being in the market for a new striker and midfielder this January, securing Hazard's future remains the club's number one priority.