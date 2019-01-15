David De Gea 'Keen' to Sign New Man Utd Contract as Star Still Awaits 'Suitable Offer'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea remains ready to commit his future to the club with a new long-term contract but is reportedly still holding out for an agreement over a bumper new salary that will put him among the highest earners in the Premier League.

De Gea was United's hero on Sunday after making 11 saves during the 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley and many of his teammates ran over to him when the final whistle sounded.

It has been rumoured that the Spaniard is keen to stay with United, a detail repeated by the Daily Mail in the latest story in the developing saga. The report notes that De Gea is eager to agree a deal to end the 'lingering uncertainty' over his future, but awaits a 'suitable offer'.

It is suggested that any new deal stands to be a significant improvement on his current £200,000-per-week deal, with weekly wages expected to reach, and possibly even surpass, £300,000, including bonuses.

As things stand, De Gea is due to be out of contract at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 after United triggered a 12-month extension clause that prevented it from expiring this year.

Having joined the club from Atletico Madrid to replace retiring star Edwin van der Sar in 2011, De Gea is one of the longest serving players at United, behind only Antonio Valencia and Chris Smalling.

It was alleged last month that 28-year-old De Gea had already told friends he was close to signing a new United deal that would keep him at the club 'well into his thirties'.

This writer even argued in November that the next logical step is to make De Gea the new club captain, and caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did indeed hand him the armband when United hosted Huddersfield at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.