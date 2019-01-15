Harry Kane Out Until March With Ankle Injury Sustained During Manchester United Loss

By 90Min
January 15, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of action until early March after the club confirmed the striker had damaged ligaments in his left ankle during the 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

The England captain limped off the Wembley turf following the defeat and the news comes as a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino, who is already dealing with a squad depleted by other injuries.

A statement on the club's website reads: "Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match against Manchester United.


"The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

Tottenham are currently without Victor Wanyama, while Mousa Dembele is expected to leave for China at some point during the January transfer window.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The news leaves Pochettino with a conundrum in the attacking third, with Fernando Llorente yet to convince during his performances for the north London side.

