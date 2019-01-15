James Milner Gushes Over Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Citing Him as The Club's Standout Performer

January 15, 2019

Liverpool midfielder has named summer signing Alisson Becker as the club's standout performer so far this season. 

The Brazilian has played an integral part in Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title charge this season, playing every minute of the campaign so far, collecting 13 clean sheets for his troubles and conceding just 10 goals, the lowest in the division. 

While a far more resolute defence this term has undeniably aided him, the 26-year-old has acclimatised excellently to English football, putting in a number of stellar performances. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official magazine, as quoted by their website, Milner espoused on the benefits his colleague has brought to the club. 

Initially, the Englishman was reticent to single out one player, proclaiming: “It’s hard to pick out one player because everyone in the squad has done so well, not just the 11 who are starting. 

"We have made a lot of changes during games and a number of players have come in and done really well."

However, Milner eventually succumbed, admitting: “I think maybe one you could select is Alisson. Coming to a new league is never easy. It’s a new lifestyle and you are also getting used to the weather and things like that, but he’s been unbelievable: from how he is around the place, to how good he is on the pitch with his feet and with the saves he makes.

Despite his general form, the Liverpool custodian has occassionally come in for a criticism for individual errors, but the 33-year-old cited his ability to bounce back as one of his most impressive: 

“Every single player makes mistakes and sometimes as a keeper you maybe feel a bit different because mistakes often result in a goal, but if he makes a mistake it doesn’t faze him in the slightest and he remains confident and continues playing as if nothing has happened. 

 "That’s so important. He’s been unbelievable for us this season so far and I believe that he’ll be a massive, massive player for us going forward.”

      Modal message