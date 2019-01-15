Jose Mourinho Banned From Discussing United Exit in TV Appearances as Part of £15m Settlement

Jose Mourinho's first television appearance after being sacked by Manchester United will be closely monitored by the club's lawyers, as they seek to ensure that he sticks to the terms of the confidentiality clause in his severance deal.

The Times report that the 'gagging' of Mourinho is part of the £15m package he received when his contract was terminated last month, leaving him unable to talk about the circumstances of his departure from Old Trafford.

Mourinho will pocket £120,000 for featuring as a pundit on beIN Sports for two games this week - Saudi Arabia's Asian Cup clash with Qatar and Chelsea's trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday evening.

United's fortunes have changed dramatically since the Portuguese veteran's departure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's subsequent arrival as interim head coach - winning six games in a row in all competitions, including an impressive 1-0 win over one-time title contenders Tottenham at Wembley on Sunday.

While Mourinho is barred from discussing the terms of his exit, the same restriction has not necessarily been applied to the players - with Paul Pogba in particular, with whom Mourinho had a fractious relationship, wasting little time sticking the knife in.

According to Opta, Manchester United had as many ‘fast breaks’ in the first half against Tottenham as they had in the first 17 matches of the season under Jose Mourinho. — Adam Bate (@ghostgoal) January 13, 2019

After some excellent performances following Mourinho's departure, the Frenchman said: “Before the coach [Solksjaer] arrived I was in the shadows, on the bench, and I accepted that. I am playing further forward. I have more security behind me.”

He added of new boss Solskjaer: “It is a pleasure to be reunited with him. As a player he knew the mentality of this club. He has come back to help us and it is going very well.”