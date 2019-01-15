Tottenham Consider Move for Barcelona Flop Malcom Amid Growing Harry Kane Injury Fears

Tottenham are weighing up a loan move for out-of-favour Barcelona forward Malcom as a temporary replacement for injured talisman Harry Kane.

Kane sustained an ankle injury in the latter stages of Tottenham's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday and limped off at full time, and Spurs must wait until the swelling subsides before scanning the joint.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

With Son Heung-min reporting for Asian Cup duty this week, Mauricio Pochettino admitted that it would be a 'massive' blow to Tottenham if their fears are confirmed and Kane is also out for an extended period of time.

The Daily Star reports that Tottenham may be forced to dip into the loan market in search of short-term reinforcements, and renewing their interest in Barcelona outcast Malcom is one possible option.

Spurs were one of several English clubs linked with the Brazilian striker before he moved to Camp Nou in a €41m transfer from Bordeaux last summer.

Malcom has endured a frustrating time in Catalonia though, making just one La Liga start so far. Some reports have indicated that the 21-year-old was signed without Ernesto Valverde's say-so, and he could be moved on this month.

Barça were reportedly prepared to offload Malcom as a makeweight in their bid to sign Willian from Chelsea last week, but they will also consider a loan move before a permanent sale at the end of the season.

David Aliaga/MB Media/GettyImages

The absences of Kane and Son - who have scored 22 of Tottenham's 46 Premier League goals between them this season - leaves Fernando Llorente as the only fit striker available to Pochettino.

The Spaniard was made available for transfer earlier this month amid interest from his former team Athletic Club, but has now been taken off the market.