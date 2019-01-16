Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Backs 'Improved' Liverpool to Pip Man City to Premier League Title

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to lift the Premier League title this season, claiming the improved Reds were his pick for the crown before the season started.

Liverpool currently hold a four point lead over challengers Manchester City, and are on course to claim their first top-flight crown for 29 years.

Having narrowly missed out on the trophy by two points in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers, Wright claims the pressure is on the Merseysiders, yet that pressure will be what brings them glory come May.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“What’s going to be interesting about it now is how Liverpool deal with the pressure that they’re going to be coming under after not winning for 29 years," said Wright, speaking on 5Live, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“That’s what I want to see, how Liverpool deal with that and how the players deal with that and how Jurgen Klopp deals with that and that’s what I’m quite excited about. It’s a race that is between two teams not like records and points. Two teams.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wright also revealed that he backed Liverpool for Premier League success at the beginning of the campaign.

"[..] I tipped them at the start, and they’ve given me a run for the money and that’s what I wanted because you look at City and the amount of points that City have accrued last season and they look like they’re more than capable of doing the same thing again," he added.

“But I think that Liverpool have improved, and I think they’re going to give them a run."

Liverpool squandered the opportunity to go ten points clear of Manchester City after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad at the start of January, yet they can sustain their current four point advantage when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday. 

