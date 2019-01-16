Arsenal Outpriced of Deal for Yannick Carrasco Despite Being Offered the Chance to Sign the Belgian

Arsenal do not have the funds necessary to sign Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco, despite the Belgian being offered to the Gunners.

Unai Emery is eager to bolster his wide options this January window, but has already admitted the club will only be able to bring players to the Emirates on loan. Danny Welbeck is set to miss the rest of the season through injury, while Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have failed to impress this term.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur told Sky Sports News that the player's wage demands would rule the Gunners out of any transfer, despite the player keen on returning to Europe, dashing Arsenal's hopes of signing 25-year-old Carrasco,

"Arsenal are looking for a winger, but do not have the money to buy him. If they are considering to take him on loan, he will have to take a pay-cut, because he earns around 180,000 euros a week. It's a lot of money," said Terreur.

"It's difficult for him to find a new club when he's on big wages. I think that will run until the last days of the transfer window, where some clubs become desperate, and maybe Arsenal will be one. But at the moment, he has just been offered there, they have not made a proposal, so now there are no negotiations ongoing, but they have been made aware that he is available."

One club, however, who could afford to pay such wages and have been touted as a potential destination for the ex-Atletico Madrid player, is Manchester United. That said, Terreur believes the array of attacking talent at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal would deem them an unlikely destination for the winger.

"He just wants to leave China, and his people are offering him everywhere. He wants to go to England, he wants to be closer to home.

"But I do not think Manchester United need this type of player right now, if you have Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard, Martial, Sanchez, Mata, so I don't think he would play over there."