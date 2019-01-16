Report: Chelsea Closes in on Landing Gonzalo Higuain on Loan

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus to sign Gonzalo Higuain on an initial six-month loan deal. 

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus to sign Gonzalo Higuain on an initial six-month loan deal. 

The Argentina international is currently on loan at AC Milan, having been been deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus after they signed five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. 

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano, Higuain will join Chelsea on an initial six-month loan deal, which could then be extended by an extra year provided he meets unspecified goals and appearances targets. 

With  Higuain said to be keen on the move to Stamford Bridge, the move reportedly just needs the approval of AC Milan before it can be made official. 

I Rossoneri spent £14m to bring the forward to San Siro in the summer on an initial one-year loan deal, with the option to sign him permanently for a further £32m. 

Higuain endured a difficult spell in Milan, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances in all competitions. Prior to this, however, the 31-year-old had been one of the most feared strikers on the peninsula, having scored 146 goals during his five years at SSC Napoli and Juventus. 

The Argentine striker is reportedly keen to play under former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri once again.

Under the guidance of Sarri, Higuain scored a record 36 goals in 35 Serie A games in the 2015/16 season; a return which earned him a £75m move to Juventus. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message