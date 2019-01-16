Ian Wright States Samir Nasri Can Replace Marko Arnautovic at West Ham United

Arsenal legend and television pundit Ian Wright believes that former Gunners midfielder Samir Nasri could flourish in the absence of out-going forward Marko Arnautović at West Ham United.

The Frenchman joined the Hammers this month on a six-month deal and impressed in what was his first league start for the east London outfit. He provided an assist, completed three key passes and had a pass-completion rate of 84.4% against his former employers, as Manuel Pellegrini's side triumphed against their London rivals 1-0 last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There has been much speculation linking Nasri's teammate Arnautović with a move away from the London Stadium, with the Mirror suggesting the Austrian is heading to the Chinese Super League.





The potential departure of their talisman would deal a significant blow to the Hammers, who are chasing a European spot, but despite deeming it premature to judge Nasri's impact, Wright insisted that the ex-Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder could step-up and fill the potential void left by the Austrian.

The former Arsenal striker also believed that Nasri could establish a new partnership alongside striker Javier Hernández, who has five goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the side in all competitions (despite missing the last five matches due to injury).

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

As quoted by HITC, Wright said, while speaking on The Monday Night Club show on BBC Radio 5 live: "I think Nasri could be a real find.





"The way he played the other day, I know it’s only one game, the way he plays in that number 10 role in and around there, and you have got someone like Chicharito who scores all his goals in the box, if they can start getting themselves in and around the area, he could probably fit a void for a while."