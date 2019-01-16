Ian Wright States Samir Nasri Can Replace Marko Arnautovic at West Ham United

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Arsenal legend and television pundit Ian Wright believes that former Gunners midfielder Samir Nasri could flourish in the absence of out-going forward Marko Arnautović at West Ham United.

The Frenchman joined the Hammers this month on a six-month deal and impressed in what was his first league start for the east London outfit. He provided an assist, completed three key passes and had a pass-completion rate of 84.4% against his former employers, as Manuel Pellegrini's side triumphed against their London rivals 1-0 last weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There has been much speculation linking Nasri's teammate Arnautović with a move away from the London Stadium, with the Mirror suggesting the Austrian is heading to the Chinese Super League.


The potential departure of their talisman would deal a significant blow to the Hammers, who are chasing a European spot, but despite deeming it premature to judge Nasri's impact, Wright insisted that the ex-Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder could step-up and fill the potential void left by the Austrian.

The former Arsenal striker also believed that Nasri could establish a new partnership alongside striker Javier Hernández, who has five goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the side in all competitions (despite missing the last five matches due to injury).

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

As quoted by HITC, Wright said, while speaking on The Monday Night Club show on BBC Radio 5 live: "I think Nasri could be a real find.


"The way he played the other day, I know it’s only one game, the way he plays in that number 10 role in and around there, and you have got someone like Chicharito who scores all his goals in the box, if they can start getting themselves in and around the area, he could probably fit a void for a while."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message