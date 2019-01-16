Jurgen Klopp Targeting Versatile New Signing as Defensive Injuries Continue to Pile Up

By 90Min
January 16, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to find a new signings who could operate as both a defensive midfielder and a defender, after a his squad was heavily hit by defensive injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest star to be bit by the injury bug, joining Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez on the sidelines. With Nathaniel Clyne leaving to join Bournemouth on loan, Klopp has been forced to use midfielder Fabinho and academy star Rafa Camacho in defence in recent weeks, but the club are concerned by their lack of depth.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

News of Liverpool's transfer plans comes from the Daily Record, who state that the recruitment team are now looking for a cheap option who could fill in in various positions, and they would prefer either a loan or a free transfer, but would also be open to paying a small transfer fee to solve their injury problems.

Klopp is prepared to use the likes of Fabinho and Camacho in the defence, specifically rejecting a loan move away from the club for the latter. However, he would prefer to field Fabinho in the midfield, after the Brazilian established himself as a key part of Liverpool's new 4-2-3-1 formation.

James Milner is also an option in defence, but may be required to fill in for left-back Andrew Robertson, given that current reserve option Alberto Moreno has been frozen out of the squad.

Alexander-Arnold's injury has led many to question why Klopp would allow Clyne to leave the club, but Klopp insisted that Clyne was becoming unhappy with his situation. 

He said: "Clyne asked if he could go, I thought about it, then said, 'Yes you can as we have other options and younger boys coming up'.

"You can always keep a player, but to keep him in the right shape with the right amount of confidence that's not easy. 

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"Having an option like Clyne is good. When I first came in he played almost every game, was always fit and important. Then he got his back problem and it took quite a while. Then there was a change in the team, Joe was fit and Trent came up."

