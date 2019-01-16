Liverpool Will Not Enter Transfer Market to Sign Stopgap for Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold

January 16, 2019

Liverpool will not look to sign a replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold during the January transfer window.

News of the young full back's estimated four-week lay off was confirmed on Tuesday as a result of a knee injury that was picked up ahead of Liverpool's narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold's injury has come just weeks after the club agreed to offload back-up defender Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth for the rest of the season, a deal which doesn't include a recall option for Jürgen Klopp's side.

Despite this, The Evening Standard claims that Liverpool won't be pressured into signing a replacement for Alexander-Arnold this month.

That is because versatile midfielder James Milner was already ahead of Clyne in the club's defensive pecking order, while academy defender Connor Randall returned from his short-term loan spell with League One side Rochdale.

Klopp was quoted last week hinting that Liverpool wouldn't be active during the January transfer window, claiming that within a fortnight a number of the club's injured stars would be back to full fitness and available for selection.

Since then, Joël Matip has returned to the squad while both Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez are nearing a return to fitness.

On top of that, the clock is still ticking down over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's return to the squad. The former Arsenal midfielder has been out of action all season after rupturing his cruciate ligament last year, but the 25-year-old is now less than two months away from becoming available to Klopp once again.

