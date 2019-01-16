Marcelo Bielsa 'Set to Resign' Over Spygate Row as Leeds Call Emergency Press Conference

Marcelo Bielsa has called an emergency press conference at Leeds United's Thorp Arch training ground, with some sources reporting that he may resign following last week's 'spygate' saga.

Bielsa claimed responsibility after a Leeds employee was caught spying on a Derby County training session before last Friday's match at Elland Road, which Bielsa's team won 2-0.

The EFL confirmed on Tuesday that they will be investigating the matter following an official complaint from Derby, and Leeds are expected to address the accusations in tonight's press conference, which has been scheduled for 5pm.

An impromptu press conference called by Marcelo Bielsa for 5pm this evening. Spygate. Suspect this might not be a diplomatic venture. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 16, 2019

Onefootball is reporting that the press conference has been called because Bielsa intends to step down as manager of the Championship leaders.

This would be devastating news for Leeds, who have been transformed since Bielsa took over last summer. The appointment of the former Argentina boss was seen as a major coup, and he has lived up to his reputation.

Leeds finished 13th last season but this year they are on course to finally return to the Premier League after 15 years away. They lead Sheffield United by four points at the top of the table.

Speaking about spygate before last week's match, Bielsa admitted that he was responsible for sending the spy but also said that he had done this sort of thing throughout his career without repercussions.

"Yesterday I talked to Frank Lampard and he told me I didn't respect the fair play rules," said Bielsa.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I have a different point of view but the important thing is what Frank Lampard and Derby County think. I didn't ask permission from Leeds United to do it so it's my responsibility.

"Without trying to find a justification, I've been using this kind of practice since the qualifications for the World Cup with Argentina."

The last time Bielsa called an emergency press conference, he resigned as manager of Marseille.