Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tells Squad He Is Building Man Utd Team Around Star Man Paul Pogba

By 90Min
January 17, 2019

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly told star midfielder Paul Pogba and the rest of the squad that he wants to build the team around the French World Cup winner, who has looked like a different player in recent weeks.


Following months of rumours of a rift with former boss Jose Mourinho, Pogba has flourished under Solskjaer and has scored or assisted as many as eight of the 15 Premier League goals that United have scored since the new regime began less than a month ago.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Solskjaer has made it clear that he wants Pogba to be at the centre of things, convinced that when he plays well, the whole team will play well.

"Paul has been given so much encouragement from Ole and is working harder," a club 'source' told the tabloid newspaper on the subject.

"The new manager seriously believes Paul is the best midfielder in Premier League. He has given Paul the licence to do whatever he likes. The team operates around Paul now. He has told them all that if Paul plays well, then the team will do well in every game."

Pogba provided a sublime assist for Marcus Rashford to score the winning goal in a crucial game against Tottenham last weekend for a club record sixth consecutive victory for Solskjaer.

Speaking afterwards, the player gushed about the impact of the popular new boss.

"Before the coach arrived I was in the shadows, on the bench, and I accepted that. It is a pleasure to play again. Now I am always smiling," Pogba is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"It's a pleasure to be reunited with him. I knew him from the academy and the reserves. He is doing a really good job. As a player he knew the mentality of this club. He has come back to help us and it is going very well."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

United will be looking to make it seven straight wins under Solskjaer when they host Brighton, who proved to be a bogey side for Mourinho, at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

