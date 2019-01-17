Tottenham Negotiating Loan With Obligation to Buy for Barcelona Forward Malcom

Tottenham are reportedly negotiating with Barcelona over Brazilian winger Malcom, as they look to sign the Brazilian forward on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with a variety of forward players in recent days, with rumours only multiplying following the injury to star striker Harry Kane.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Spurs enquired about Malcom - who only signed for Barcelona last summer - on Wednesday. The report claims that the 21-year-old would initially join on loan, with the deal having an obligation to be made permanent in the summer.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Malcom only joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last summer, and was their most expensive summer signing at €41m. However, despite a saga to land their man last year, the young star has struggled at Camp Nou, mustering just ten appearances all season.

Tottenham are considering bringing reinforcements to north London after Kane was ruled out for up to two months following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last Sunday.

However, Spurs do face competition for the Brazilian’s signature, with a number of clubs also interested. Among them is Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, who made a huge money offer for Malcom last month.

While Barça sit top of La Liga, Malcom has failed to make an impact for the Blaugrana this season. He has scored just twice, and has played the full 90 minutes only once - in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 second leg.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Malcom came to Europe from his native Brazil in 2016, after spending four years with Corinthians. He moved to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, where he helped Les Girondins to back to back sixth-placed finishes in France.

However, since his summer move to Spain he has struggled to find his feet, and was left out of the Copa del Rey squad for Thursday’s match against Levante.