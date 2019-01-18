Borussia Dortmund Chief Insists Jadon Sancho is a 'Big Part' of Club's Future Amid Exit Talk

January 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have warned any potential suitors that Jadon Sancho is not for sale, insisting the 18-year-old has a big future at the Westfalenstadion.

Since making the move to the Bundesliga from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 for £8m, Sancho has received rave reviews for his performances at Dortmund, attracting interest from across Europe.

However, Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has looked to pour cold water over any suggestion that the England international could leave Germany, with the club's hierarchy planning beyond next season with the ex-City star.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"He's an outstanding talent and a big part of our future," Zorc told ESPN.

"We are convinced that we are the best option for him to keep developing. He's not finished yet. Not by a long stretch. And he will certainly play with us next year, come what may."

It comes as no surprise that Sancho has caught the attention of major European sides, he has had a hand in 17 goals in all competitions for Die Borussen this campaign, as the club sit six points ahead of Bayern Munich at the Bundesliga summit.

Sancho has been praised for his decision to leave the Premier League and move to Germany, a leap few English players of his age do, and the player himself admitted to reporters last week he isn't seeking to leave Lucien Favre's side any point soon.

"I just want to play football and I’m getting that opportunity here, I’m happy right now." he said, as quoted by the Mirror

“[The language barrier] worried me quite a lot, but when I came and everyone started speaking English I got more comfortable,”

“My German isn’t the best but I’m learning, I have to learn. I’ve adapted really well. Obviously when I first came it was a bit difficult because I’m not around the corner from my house. But my family have helped me with that – and the club also."

