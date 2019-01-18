Jurgen Klopp Reveals Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Play This Season Following Long Injury Lay-Off

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has given an encouraging update on the fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, revealing that he expects the Liverpool winger to return to first-team action before the end of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered serious knee ligament damage in the first leg of last season's Champions League semi-final against Roma and has not featured since.

Complications to the injury saw Oxlade-Chamberlain's expected return date delayed, with some reports suggesting that he wouldn't be fit to play any football for Liverpool this sesaon.

However, Klopp told reporters (quoted by the Liverpool Echo) that Oxlade-Chamberlain looks good in training and should return in time to play a part in Liverpool's title challenge.

In a joint update on the fitness of young striker Rhian Brewster and Oxlade-Chamberlain, Klopp said: "[Brewster's] outside running and is in a good way. But we don't have to think about him before pre-season. 

"Alex is closer, last time I put a bit of pressure on the medical department. When I see him moving with the ball it looks really promising. He looks without any problems, no swelling. I think you'll see him this season."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Reds can temporarily extend their lead at the top to seven points before Manchester City play Huddersfield on Sunday.

Klopp also confirmed that Dejan Lovren would be fit to face Leicester on 29 January, but Joe Gomez still has work to do before he can return to the side.

Remarkably, Klopp hinted that Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature against Palace, despite reports earlier this week suggesting that he would be out for up to a month.

