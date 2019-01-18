Manchester United Renew Contract Talks With Juan Mata as Summer Deadline Looms

Juan Mata is set to hold 'last ditch' talks with Manchester United over extending his contract before it expires at the end of the season.

Now that he is into the last six months of his contract, Mata is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club. Juventus and his former side Valencia have both been linked with a free transfer for the Spaniard.

However, Mata is comfortable in Manchester and would like to sign a new contract, but United want to reduce his wage packet, which currently earns him £170,000 a week.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Sun claims to be have been told by an inside source that Mata's father, who is also his agent, will fly over from Spain in the next 48 hours for urgent talks.

"His agent is expected to come over with his future still very much up in the air," said the so-called source.

"Mata has made no secret he wants to stay here. The club have dragged their heels over the extension though.

"The goalposts have been moved in recent days. The new boss is a huge fan of his and thinks he has more to offer.

"The wages might be an issue and he might have to take a reduction but the news is positive all round."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mata has featured in just two of United's five Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer would like to keep the 30-year-old around for the considerable experience and maturity that he offers.

He was one of the few players who did not allow his performance levels to dip during the latter days of Jose Mourinho's reign, always giving his all for the cause.