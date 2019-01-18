Trent Alexander-Arnold Next in Line for New Liverpool Deal as Two Stars Set for Summer Exit

Liverpool have been decisive in signing players up for the long run over the last year or so, as Andy Robertson this week followed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson, who all signed long-term deals in 2018.

The Reds, however, don't seem to be resting on their laurels, as they are now reportedly looking to table a similar offer to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Recent injury issues have stalled the 20-year-old's current campaign, but The Times say Liverpool will nonetheless press forward with plans to extend his deal far beyond its current expiry in 2021.

It will come as a reward for an impressive 18 months that saw him graduate from the Liverpool youth academy and make a huge impression in the first team, making 34 appearances in all competitions last season as he competed with Joe Gomez for the right-back spot.

Gomez's transformation into a formidable centre-back at the beginning of this campaign, however, allowed Alexander-Arnold to make the spot his own, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands, with only injury able to keep him out of the team for any length of time.

MB Media/GettyImages

In the same report it is noted that while Robertson and Alexander-Arnold look set to stay for the long run, fringe duo Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge both look set to leave upon the expiry of their contracts in the summer.

Moreno has recently criticised Jurgen Klopp for his lack of game time, and has La Liga interest in his signature, while Sturridge has struggled for minutes due to Salah's emergence as a centre-forward.

The Times say neither player is likely to be signed up for the 2019/20 season.