Adrien Rabiot Given Transfer Ultimatum as Barcelona Consider Dropping Out of Race for Signature

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been that he has just one more week to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona before the Blaugrana drop out of the race for his signature and look for transfer targets elsewhere.

Along with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, Rabiot is the most high-profile player who will become a free agent at the end of the season and the Frenchman has been attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Barcelona have been most notably linked with the 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window, but Mundo Deportivo report how the Catalan giants are growing frustrated with Rabiot and could end their interest in the midfielder as early as next week.

Barça have given Rabiot seven days to put pen to paper on an agreement at the Camp Nou following concerns that his agent is still talking with every big club in Europe.

There is also a desire in Catalonia to avoid another transfer scenario like that involving Antoine Griezmann during the summer, or the similar situation involving Ajax's Frenkie de Jong this season.

It has been widely believed for some time that Barcelona are most likely to snap Rabiot up on a free transfer during the summer, so their decision to end any interest in the France international would leave the midfielder back at square one.

Any chances of Rabiot staying in the French capital appear to be all but over after he was sent to train with Paris Saint-Germain's reserves, rather than with their first team.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has left Rabiot out of three of PSG's last four matches in Ligue 1, with his last appearances for Les Parisiens coming during the Champions League group stages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message