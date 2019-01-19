Maurizio Sarri Explains Why He Isn't Ready to Change Chelsea Style Despite Downturn in Results

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that his side 'aren't ready' to adapt the way they play, claiming things won't change until he's happy with what he sees.

Since the arrival of the Italian this summer, the Blues have become a more possession-based team, with only Manchester City averaging more than their 61.8% in the Premier League, but have scored the fewest amount of goals in the top six (40).

Despite calls for Sarri to change the way Chelsea play, the former Napoli manager is adamant

that things will remain the same, both in training and during games, until the squad are comfortable playing in his image.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

As quoted by ESPN, he said: "We are not ready to change at the moment. I can change when we are at 100 percent in what I want to see. If in 4-3-3 we are at the top, we can try to change. Like in Naples last season, when we played in the last period also in 4-2-3-1. But not at the moment. We are not ready.

"It's very difficult to say a percentage but, in England, it's very difficult to arrive at the top because this one was the first week without three matches since August.

"So, for the first time in the last four months, we had time to try to improve. It's not easy in this situation to improve a lot in such little [training] time."

From Cobham: Sarri doesn’t think Jorginho has much more room for improvement & insists Chelsea aren’t good enough yet to risk changing tactics https://t.co/93saFPoJDF #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 18, 2019

Another reason regarding the calls for Sarri to adapt his style is due to comparisons with Antonio Conte's side last season, with the Blues just a point better off at this stage, while scoring only one more goal.

While acknowledging the similarities in numbers, Sarri has insisted that he's only concerned with how the players perform and improve during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

He added: "At the moment, the numbers are really very similar," he said. "In the last part of last season, Chelsea didn't do very well. So we have the possibility to improve on that. But I think it's very important to improve from the starting condition of this year. Not in the last year. I wasn't involved last season, but I am now."

Next for Chelsea in the Premier League is a London derby against Arsenal, with the Gunners able to cut the gap to the Blues in fourth to just three points should they win at the Emirates.