Paul Merson Tips Chelsea to Beat Arsenal Ahead of Emirates Clash on Saturday

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has tipped his former club to lose to Chelsea when they meet on Saturday and end any faint hopes they had of finishing in the top four. 

The Gunners, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, are six points behind the Blues in fourth ahead of the game at the Emirates as Unai Emery's side look to close the gap to those sides currently occupying Champions League qualification spots for next season. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

While the Arsenal boss has already admitted it would be difficult to finish in the top four should they lose to Chelsea, Merson has predicted that Maurizio Sarri's side will take the three points back to west London. 

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Merson said: "Arsenal have to win this game otherwise it's all in for the Europa League, which may actually help as they can then concentrate on that competition as they'll be out of the top four race.

"There's no way they can balance both - the squad isn't strong or big enough. I fancy an away win."

Should Arsenal lose to Chelsea, then there best way of securing Champions League football for next season perhaps lies in the Europa League.

The Gunners reached the semi finals in the competition last season before losing to eventual winners Atletico Madrid, and will be considered one of the favourites to win it this campaign, especially with a favourable last 32 tie against BATE Borisov.

Ahead of the game against Chelsea, Emery has hinted that Mesut Ozil could make a return to the squad having been omitted altogether for their recent defeat to West Ham, as speculation surrounding his immediate future, with Milan the latest club linked with the German. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message