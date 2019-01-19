Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Casemiro Stunner Fires Los Blancos to Victory

By 90Min
January 19, 2019

Real Madrid earned a hard-fought 2-0 win at home to Sevilla in a heavyweight La Liga clash on Saturday, inspired by a stunning late strike from Casemiro.

Both goalkeepers were busy in the early exchanges of the match, with Sevilla's Tomas Vaclik forced to deny a strong low effort from the lively Vinicius Junior just six minutes in, before Andre Silva drew a save from Madrid's Thibaut Courtois with a 25th-minute headed effort in the box.

Sergio Escudero also fired wide of the near post after running clear through on the home side's goal, as both sides failed to capitalise on their attacking openings in the first half. 

A lively start to the second half continued to fail to produce a goal, though Luka Modric produced a powerful strike which nearly gave Madrid the lead just ahead of the hour mark, but the Croatian's effort was well blocked in the Sevilla box.

The impressive Dani Ceballos went closest when he hit the bar for Madrid with a stunning long-range effort, before fellow midfielder Casemiro planted a strong header just wide of the far post with the final 15 minutes approaching.

Madrid appeared to be on course for another disappointing result, despite having enjoyed clear dominance in the match, before Casemiro unleashed a ferocious drive from long range which whistled past Vaclik to hand Los Blancos a deserved lead on the 78th minute.

Luka Modric then capped off a typically influential midfield display as he doubled Madrid's lead in stoppage time as the Croatian nipped the ball away from Sevilla's defence and went through on goal to slot home and seal the home side's hard-fought victory.

REAL MADRID


Key Talking Point


Real Madrid's recent blight of injury troubles has cost them the chance to build any real technical consistency or stability in Santiago Solari's struggling side.

With the likes of Gareth BaleMarco AsensioToni Kroos and Marcos Llorente all remaining sidelined for Saturday's game, Los Blancos were clearly lacking the kind of fluidity and telling quality in their attacking play throughout the game which is expected by their lofty standards.

Those shortcomings are largely down to a lack of consistency in Solari's team selection, with the former Madrid winger forced to adjust his plans in accordance with his side's growing injury troubles. Two individual moments of sheer quality won the match for Los Blancos late on.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Courtois (6); Carvajal (6), Varane (6), Ramos (6), Reguilon (6); Modric (7), Casemiro (6), Ceballos (7); Vazquez (6), Benzema (6), V.Junior (7*).

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Substitutes: Isco (5), Valverde (N/A)

STAR MAN - As has been the case on multiple occasions in recent weeks, Vinicius Junior was the most effective outlet in leading Los Blancos' goal-shy attack on Saturday. The Brazilian youngster was another fitness doubt ahead of the game, but earned his place in Madrid's front line once more with another lively display. The 18-year-old was once again the most efficient passer and most consistent attacking threat among his side's forwards.

WORST PLAYER - Lucas Vazquez provided plenty of work rate but offered little in the way of genuine attacking threat on Madrid's right wing at the Bernabeu, as Madrid continue to miss the star quality of Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio through injuries.

SEVILLA


Player Ratings


Starting XI: Vaclik (6); Navas (7), Carrico (5), Kjaer (5), Gomez (6), Escudero (6); Sarabia (6), Banega (6), Vazquez (7); Ben Yedder (6), Silva (6).

Substitutes: Promes (5), Munir (5), Gil (N/A)

Looking Ahead


Real Madrid host Girona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarter final clash at the Bernabeu on Thursday.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Solari's side then travel to face Espanyol in their next La Liga outing next Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message