José Mourinho Reveals Incredible Details of Infamous 'Laundry Basket Team Talk' While at Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager José Mourinho has claimed that he hid in a laundry basket in order to sneak out of his side's dressing room, while serving a two match touchline ban during his side's 2005 Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

The controversial manager was recently sacked by Manchester United, after a dismal run of form saw the Portuguese coach given his marching orders before Christmas. While in between jobs, the 55-year-old has been indulging in some punditry appearances, and featured on beIN Sports' coverage of Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea, offering a series of unusual anecdotes.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Arguably the pick of the bunch was his admission of a long-speculated tale involving the 'Special One' being smuggled out of the Chelsea dressing room in a laundry basket. Lifting the lid on the hilarious event, Mourinho said: "I needed to be with my players and I did it, yeah,"

"I go to the dressing room during the day so I was there from midday and the game is seven o'clock. I just want to be in the dressing room when the players arrive. I went there and nobody saw me. The problem was to leave after. And the kit man put me in the basket. It was a little bit open so I could breathe.

"But when he was taking it outside the dressing room, the Uefa guys were following and desperate to find me so he closed the box and I couldn't breathe. When he opened the box I was dying."

