Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Bemoans Man Utd's Nervy Finish Despite Win Against Brighton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the performance of his team during periods of their 2-1 victory at home to Brighton, whilst also suggesting that the Red Devils should have seen the game more comfortably after Pascal Gross' goal set up a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

A Paul Pogba penalty and a wonderful Marcus Rashford goal looked to have set the Red Devils up for a comfortable home victory against the Seagulls. However despite dominating most of the game, it was a tight finish for United, as Brighton searched for an equaliser - a situation which left Solskjaer not completely satisfied after the full time whistle.

Solskjaer said via Manchester United's Official Website: “Of course, the attitude is brilliant. Then again, I would have liked to have played the game out better, kept it better and made them run after the ball more. I thought we gave it away too easily, were nonchalant at times, because we got sloppy.

"We were under the cosh but winning 2-1 and we needed to keep it away from them, but at times, though, it was fantastic football from us and we should have scored two or three at the beginning of the second half.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first ever Manchester United manager to win their first six league games in charge of the club.

The United manager heaped praise on striker Marcus Rashford, whose superb skill and finish doubled his side's lead just before half time.

"The level of his performances at the moment, the maturity in his finishing, his work-rate, it is just a dream to have players like him in a team. He is [confident], you have got to be, the way he plays."

Manchester United's next fixture is an FA Cup fourth round tie against fellow top-four challengers Arsenal at Old Trafford. Solskjaer will be hoping his side will continue to fire on all fronts as they reach the business end of the campaign.