Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Bemoans Man Utd's Nervy Finish Despite Win Against Brighton

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the performance of his team during periods of their 2-1 victory at home to Brighton, whilst also suggesting that the Red Devils should have seen the game more comfortably after Pascal Gross' goal set up a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

A Paul Pogba penalty and a wonderful Marcus Rashford goal looked to have set the Red Devils up for a comfortable home victory against the Seagulls. However despite dominating most of the game, it was a tight finish for United, as Brighton searched for an equaliser - a situation which left Solskjaer not completely satisfied after the full time whistle.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Solskjaer said via Manchester United's Official Website: “Of course, the attitude is brilliant. Then again, I would have liked to have played the game out better, kept it better and made them run after the ball more. I thought we gave it away too easily, were nonchalant at times, because we got sloppy.

"We were under the cosh but winning 2-1 and we needed to keep it away from them, but at times, though, it was fantastic football from us and we should have scored two or three at the beginning of the second half.”

The United manager heaped praise on striker Marcus Rashford, whose superb skill and finish doubled his side's lead just before half time.

"The level of his performances at the moment, the maturity in his finishing, his work-rate, it is just a dream to have players like him in a team. He is [confident], you have got to be, the way he plays."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Manchester United's next fixture is an FA Cup fourth round tie against fellow top-four challengers Arsenal at Old Trafford. Solskjaer will be hoping his side will continue to fire on all fronts as they reach the business end of the campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message