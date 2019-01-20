Ralph Hasenhuttl Believes Southampton's Win Over Everton Was Their Best Performance Under His Tenure

By 90Min
January 20, 2019

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl labelled his side's 2-1 win against Everton as their best performance during his brief tenure at the club. 

James Ward-Prowse's long range strike and Lucas Digne's freak own goal in the second half helped secure the win for the Saints, who were made to sweat in the final moments when Gylfi Sigurdsson netted in added time, although it proved only to be a consolation goal. 

The win was only Southampton's second at St. Mary's in the Premier League this season, although Hasenhuttl was thoroughly delighted with his team's efforts when he spoke after the game.

"It was the best game so far," said Hasenhuttl post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports


"Defensively good, we gave two chances away but a lot of chances to score, it could have been four or five. It was a very deserved win for us.

"We played good football, we were good in transition and created a lot and we were very balanced so it was a complete team performance and with the right decisions in the right moments."

The win sees the Saints move up one place to 15th in the Premier League following the win, who now have an extended wait before their next game when they host Crystal Palace on 30 January. 

Southampton were certainly made to work for their three points in the final moments of the game, with no fewer than six minutes of added time played before full-time, although Hasenhuttl praised his side's concentration to hold on until the final whistle.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He added: "There was nearly no end, but we concentrated until the end. It's a shame we didn't have the clean sheet and a nervous last eight minutes but the team deserved it."

