Denis Suarez's Instagram Activity Reignites Rumours Surrounding Potential Move to Arsenal

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has begun interacting with potential new Arsenal teammates on social media after their impressive victory over Chelsea on Saturday. The 25 year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this month after failing to make an impression under Ernesto Valverde.

After making only eight substitute appearances for Barca in the league this season, the Spanish international seemingly has his heart set on a return to English football - Suarez was in the Manchester City youth set up before joining Barcelona B in 2013.

Denis Suarez was clearly impressed with that. pic.twitter.com/MoZPkCql0G — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 19, 2019

Arsenal are looking to complete a loan move for the midfielder, after Unai Emery said earlier this month that his team were unable to sanction any permanent deals, having spent big in the last few windows.

Barcelona are reluctant to accept any deal for the midfielder unless assurances are made about the move becoming permanent in the summer, with Guillem Balague suggesting that the club value Suarez at around £20m.

Saturday's game was a must win for Emery's side, who desperately needed to close the six point gap between themselves and Chelsea to have any hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

Not only were Arsenal dangerous going forward, but they produced arguably their best defensive showing under their new manager, with Mauricio Sarri's side only registering their first effort on target until the 81st minute of the match. The dominating display certainly caught the attention of the Gunners' target, who took to both Twitter and Instagram to like various posts after the impressive victory.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Both Laurent Koscielny and Alexandre Lacazette posted celebratory tweets after their side's victory last weekend and it didn't take long for keen-eyed Arsenal fans to realise that Denis Suarez was engaging with his potential teammates.