Derby Confirm Signing of Former Chelsea Defender Ashley Cole on Short-Term Deal

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Derby County have signed former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Cole, 38, returns to England for the first time since leaving Chelsea for Roma in 2014, and will link up with Rams boss and former Blues team-mate Frank Lampard, after the club confirmed his signing in a statement on Monday. 

Speaking about Cole, Lampard said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Ashley’s services for the rest of the season. He’s a fantastic player, a quality left-back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room.

“I know him very well from our time together at Chelsea, and with England, and I also know what he can bring to the group and the influence he will have.

“Ashley is in good shape, which doesn’t surprise me because he’s an excellent professional, and he will compete for a place in the side like every other player here."

He most recently plied his trade with LA Galaxy, making 86 appearances for the MLS side between 2016 and his release last year, and now looks to help Lampard's side gain promotion to the Premier League

Largely alongside Lampard, Cole made over 300 appearances for Chelsea, lifting three Premier League titles amongst a host of other honours. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

His new side Derby currently sit in the Championship playoff positions after following up a surprise FA Cup victory over Southampton with a win over Reading at the weekend. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message