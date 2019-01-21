Ernesto Valverde Insists Luis Suarez' Goal in Barcelona's Win Over Leganes Was Perfectly Legal

By 90Min
January 21, 2019

Ernesto Valverde has insisted that the officials made the right decision in allowing Luis Suarez' controversial goal to stand during Barcelona's 3-1 win over Leganes on Sunday.

Barcelona were level heading into the final twenty minutes, but goals from Suarez and Lionel Messi secured the victory, strengthening the Blaugrana's hold on the top spot in La Liga.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Suarez' goal had an air of controversy surrounding it after he appeared to clash with Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar whilst bundling the ball into the back of the net, but Valverde claimed that the goal was perfectly legal.

"I thought it was a goal," Valverde told Movistar, as per Goal. "What can I say, everyone sees it from their point of view, but if the referee has given it, it will be a goal.

"With VAR, the controversy is not over. It's a clear goal. Suarez does not touch the goalkeeper, they have reviewed it.

"There will always be controversy, mistakes will follow and you have to accept the error. That [errors] will not end with VAR, nor if it was a robot referee."

Valverde also went on to explain why he substituted youngster Carles Alena in the second half - a decision the Barcelona faithful seemed to react negatively to.

"Alena played a great match, but we thought it was a good idea to make changes at 1-1," he remarked.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"[Ivan] Rakitic and Messi are used to playing together and we have opted for a turn, but that does not mean it [Alena's performance] was not good.

"The other day the full game, Alena did not play and today he did. We have to give everyone games because they are all important."

